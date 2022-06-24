Main content

US Supreme Court ends constitutional right to abortion

The US Supreme Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling from 1973. President Biden said the judgement took America back 150 years but conservatives have welcomed it.

Also in the programme: White House security official Admiral John Kirby on the war in Ukraine.

(Picture: Abortion rights demonstrators protests outside the United States Supreme Court as the court rules in the Dobbs v Women's Health Organization abortion case, overturning the landmark Roe v Wade abortion decision in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

