Ukraine war: Last Donbas city to fall

Ukrainian troops are being withdrawn from Severodonetsk

Ukraine is on the verge of losing one of its last remaining strongholds in the Luhansk region after ordering its troops to withdraw from the city of Severodonetsk. Also on the programme, what next for the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, after two crushing defeats for the governing Conservative party in parliamentary by-elections? And, Amazon's Alexa may be using AI to bring the voice of dead loved ones back from the grave.

(Photo: Fights in Severodonetsk 19/06/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

Today 13:06GMT
