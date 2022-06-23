Main content

Taliban calls off some searches for quake survivors

Taliban authorities have called off the search for survivors in the Afghan province worst-hit by a devastating earthquake

Taliban authorities have called off the search for survivors in the Afghan province worst-hit by a devastating earthquake. Also, European Union leaders have approved both Ukraine and Moldova as official candidates for eventual membership of the bloc and how researchers in Florida found the largest invasive python yet around Everglades National Park.

(Villagers examine earthquake damage. Getty Images)

