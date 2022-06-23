Main content

Afghanistan earthquake: rescue teams struggle to reach remote areas

It's feared many families remain buried in the rubble of their ruined homes. More than 1000 people are believed to have been killed.

Also on the programme; a member of the January 6th committee discusses what has been achieved by the televised hearings. And why has the head of intelligence for Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards been dismissed? Hossein Taeb had led the intelligence agency since it was first set up in 2009.

(Picture: A woman in the wreckage of her home. Credits: Reuters/ Khara)

Afghanistan requests aid after earthquake

23/06/2022 20:06 GMT

