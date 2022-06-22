Main content
Afghanistan requests aid after earthquake
Will Western reluctance to support the Taliban government shift to help Afghans suffering after a devastating earthquake?
Will Western reluctance to support the Taliban government shift to help Afghans suffering after a devastating earthquake?
We'll hear from a Taliban spokesman about what they need in the aftermath of the quake.
Also in the programme: Saudi Arabia's crown prince is in Turkey for the first time since the brutal killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago; and a sister's plea for help as her brother faces the death penalty over his involvement in the war in Ukraine.
(Photo shows people walking in a street with damaged houses after an earthquake, in Gayan village, Paktia province, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service