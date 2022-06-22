Main content

Afghanistan requests aid after earthquake

Will Western reluctance to support the Taliban government shift to help Afghans suffering after a devastating earthquake?

We'll hear from a Taliban spokesman about what they need in the aftermath of the quake.

Also in the programme: Saudi Arabia's crown prince is in Turkey for the first time since the brutal killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi four years ago; and a sister's plea for help as her brother faces the death penalty over his involvement in the war in Ukraine.

(Photo shows people walking in a street with damaged houses after an earthquake, in Gayan village, Paktia province, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA)

