Main content

Many hundreds dead in Afghan earthquake

Authorities and aid agencies struggle to reach affected area.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say many hundreds of people have been killed by an earthquake near the southern city of Khost.

Also in the programme: the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is visiting Turkey for the first time since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul; plus, Victoria becomes the first Australian state to ban the display of the swastika, following an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.

(Photo: a child on the debris of a damaged house after the earthquake. Credit: Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Congress scrutinises Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election

Next

22/06/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.