Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say many hundreds of people have been killed by an earthquake near the southern city of Khost.

Also in the programme: the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is visiting Turkey for the first time since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul; plus, Victoria becomes the first Australian state to ban the display of the swastika, following an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.

(Photo: a child on the debris of a damaged house after the earthquake. Credit: Getty Images.)