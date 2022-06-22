Main content
Many hundreds dead in Afghan earthquake
Authorities and aid agencies struggle to reach affected area.
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say many hundreds of people have been killed by an earthquake near the southern city of Khost.
Also in the programme: the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is visiting Turkey for the first time since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul; plus, Victoria becomes the first Australian state to ban the display of the swastika, following an increase in anti-Semitic incidents.
(Photo: a child on the debris of a damaged house after the earthquake. Credit: Getty Images.)
