The US congressional investigation into last year's storming of the legislature looks at the efforts by former president, Donald Trump, to have the presidential election results overturned. We get the latest on today’s hearing.

Also in the programme: the BBC hears claims of sexual abuse and corruption at the United Nations – we get a response from a senior UN spokesman; and Russia threatens Lithuania over access to its enclave of Kaliningrad - where could this dispute lead?

(Photo shows Committee Chairman Thompson and Vice-Chair Cheney on the U.S. House January 6th Select Committee. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)