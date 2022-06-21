Main content

Congress scrutinises Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election

The US Congress investigation into the storming of the legislature in 2021 looks at Donald Trump's efforts to have the presidential election results overturned.

The US congressional investigation into last year's storming of the legislature looks at the efforts by former president, Donald Trump, to have the presidential election results overturned. We get the latest on today’s hearing.

Also in the programme: the BBC hears claims of sexual abuse and corruption at the United Nations – we get a response from a senior UN spokesman; and Russia threatens Lithuania over access to its enclave of Kaliningrad - where could this dispute lead?

(Photo shows Committee Chairman Thompson and Vice-Chair Cheney on the U.S. House January 6th Select Committee. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia warns Lithuania over transit blockade

Next

22/06/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.