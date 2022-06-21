Main content

Russia warns Lithuania over transit blockade

Lithuania bans the movement of some goods subject to EU sanctions to Kaliningrad.

Russia has threatened Lithuania with serious consequences over a ban on the transport of some goods through the Baltic state to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.

Also in the programme: the UN has been accused of covering up abuse and corruption within its ranks; plus, the sinking fortunes of Hong Kong's eye-catching floating restaurant.

(Photo: Kaliningrad port. Credit: Reuters)

Are Colombia's new left-wing president's plans deliverable?

21/06/2022 20:06 GMT

