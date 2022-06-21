Main content
Russia warns Lithuania over transit blockade
Lithuania bans the movement of some goods subject to EU sanctions to Kaliningrad.
Russia has threatened Lithuania with serious consequences over a ban on the transport of some goods through the Baltic state to the Russian territory of Kaliningrad.
Also in the programme: the UN has been accused of covering up abuse and corruption within its ranks; plus, the sinking fortunes of Hong Kong's eye-catching floating restaurant.
(Photo: Kaliningrad port. Credit: Reuters)
Today 13:06GMT
