Colombia has chosen a left-wing president for the first time. But are his radical plans deliverable?

Colombia has elected a left-wing president - Gustavo Petro - for the first time. His plans are radical, but are they deliverable?

We'll hear from one of his advisors about their programme for government..

:

Also in the programme: Israel appears destined for new elections and a new prime minister; and Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of targeting oil rigs off Crimea.

(Photo shows Colombian president Gustavo Petro celebrating with his wife and his running mate Francia Marquezat the Movistar Arena in Bogota. Credit: Juan Barreto/AFP)