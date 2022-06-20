Main content

Are Colombia's new left-wing president's plans deliverable?

Colombia has chosen a left-wing president for the first time. But are his radical plans deliverable?

Colombia has elected a left-wing president - Gustavo Petro - for the first time. His plans are radical, but are they deliverable?

We'll hear from one of his advisors about their programme for government..
:
Also in the programme: Israel appears destined for new elections and a new prime minister; and Moscow accuses Ukrainian forces of targeting oil rigs off Crimea.

(Photo shows Colombian president Gustavo Petro celebrating with his wife and his running mate Francia Marquezat the Movistar Arena in Bogota. Credit: Juan Barreto/AFP)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Colombia elects first left-wing president

21/06/2022 13:06 GMT

