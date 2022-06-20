Main content

Colombia elects first left-wing president

Former rebel fighter Gustavo Petro has promised a new era of tolerance.

Gustavo Petro, the former mayor of Bogota and ex-rebel fighter, has become Colombia's first left-wing president. He has promised a new era of tolerance, but can he met his supporters' high hopes?

Also in the programme, President Macron will have to expand his alliances in the French National Assembly after losing his parliamentary majority. Plus, a BBC investigation into the role social media played in the murder of 13 year old boy in England.

(Photo: Gustavo Petro, president-elect of Colombia. Credit: Reuters.)

