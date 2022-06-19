People in France are voting in parliamentary elections, as the party founded by President Macron seeks to maintain control of the National Assembly.

Also in the programme: the rocket engineer wanted by Russia; and the dangers of Ukraine 'fatigue'.

(Picture: A box containing ballots is seen in the second round of the French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 19, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)