France votes in parliamentary elections

People in France are voting in parliamentary elections, as the party founded by President Macron seeks to maintain control of the National Assembly.

Also in the programme: the rocket engineer wanted by Russia; and the dangers of Ukraine 'fatigue'.

(Picture: A box containing ballots is seen in the second round of the French parliamentary elections, at a polling station in Henin-Beaumont, France, June 19, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

UK government announces a trial of electronic tags for some asylum seekers

