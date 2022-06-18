Main content

UK government announces a trial of electronic tags for some asylum seekers

Tags are worn on the ankle and are usually given instead of custodial sentences.

Tags are worn on the ankle and are usually given instead of custodial sentences.

Also on the programme we look ahead to tomorrows election in Columbia, which has become known as the TikTok election because of the candidates use of the social media platform. And the winner of the "Beatle Brain Of Ireland" competition joins us to mark the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney.

(Picture: An electronic tag. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Sikh temple in Kabul attacked

Next

19/06/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.