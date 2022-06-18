Tags are worn on the ankle and are usually given instead of custodial sentences.

Also on the programme we look ahead to tomorrows election in Columbia, which has become known as the TikTok election because of the candidates use of the social media platform. And the winner of the "Beatle Brain Of Ireland" competition joins us to mark the 80th birthday of Paul McCartney.

(Picture: An electronic tag. Credit: Getty Images)