The last Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul has been attacked by militants using guns, grenades and a car bomb.

The last Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul has been attacked by militants using guns, grenades and a car bomb.

Also in the programme: Ukraine's minister of culture wants Eurovision in Ukraine; and fifty years of Ziggy Stardust.

(Picture: Armed Taliban stand guard near the scene of explosions and gunfight at a Sikh temple, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 June 2022. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)