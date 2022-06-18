Main content

Sikh temple in Kabul attacked

The last Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul has been attacked by militants using guns, grenades and a car bomb.

Also in the programme: Ukraine's minister of culture wants Eurovision in Ukraine; and fifty years of Ziggy Stardust.

(Picture: Armed Taliban stand guard near the scene of explosions and gunfight at a Sikh temple, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 June 2022. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

Ukraine Governor: 'our land is our land'

18/06/2022 20:06 GMT

