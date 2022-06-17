We speak to the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, one of the regions Moscow is trying to fully capture.

After Russia's failure to capture Ukraine's capital Kyiv, its focus in recent weeks has been on the country's east. The invading forces continue to advance there, as Moscow attempts to take full control of the heavily industrialised area called Donbas, where a large proportion of people speak Russian. Donbas is made up of two regions. Russia and the separatist statelets it backs control almost all of Luhansk; and about half of Donetsk. Pavlo Kyrylenko is the governor of that region and has been speaking to Newshour.

Also in the programme: Jobs for life in the Indian military under threat, sparking violent protests; and 50 years on from Watergate, we look at how "gate" has become a codeword for scandal.

(Photo: A man carries his belongings in front of a residential building damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine June 17, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)