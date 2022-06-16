In its third public hearing, the committee hears detail of the campaign to persuade the then Vice- President, Mike Pence, to reject the results of the 2020 election.

Also on the programme: the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania pay a joint visit to Ukraine and offer their support for Kyiv's bid to join the European Union; and why developing countries accuse rich nations of betrayal over the effects of climate change.

(Photo: January 6 House select committee hearings Credit: EPA/Drew Angerer/POOL)