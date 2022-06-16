Main content
Congressional committee hears evidence of pressure from Donald Trump
Powerful testimony of events at the US Capitol
In its third public hearing, the committee hears detail of the campaign to persuade the then Vice- President, Mike Pence, to reject the results of the 2020 election.
Also on the programme: the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania pay a joint visit to Ukraine and offer their support for Kyiv's bid to join the European Union; and why developing countries accuse rich nations of betrayal over the effects of climate change.
(Photo: January 6 House select committee hearings Credit: EPA/Drew Angerer/POOL)
Today 20:06GMT
