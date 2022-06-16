The leaders of France, Germany, Romania and Italy are in Ukraine.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are in Ukraine to reaffirm their support to President Zelensky in the war against Russia.

The Indian supreme court has ordered the state of Uttar Pradesh to stop demolishing the houses of Muslims who have protested against the ruling BJP party. We hear from a woman whose family house was bulldozed.

(Photo: L-R, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 June, 2022. Credit: Getty Images)