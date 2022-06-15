The EU launches legal action against the UK government over a minister's plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland.

Also in the programme: rebuilding shattered lives in Ukraine; and scientists establish the origins of the Black Death.

(Picture: An EU flag flies outside the UK parliament in London, Britain, 15 June 2022. Credit: EPA/ANDY RAIN)