EU slams UK Northern Ireland policy as 'illegal'
The EU launches legal action against the UK government over a minister's plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland.
Also in the programme: rebuilding shattered lives in Ukraine; and scientists establish the origins of the Black Death.
Also in the programme: rebuilding shattered lives in Ukraine; and scientists establish the origins of the Black Death.
(Picture: An EU flag flies outside the UK parliament in London, Britain, 15 June 2022. Credit: EPA/ANDY RAIN)
Today 20:06GMT
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service