EU slams UK Northern Ireland policy as 'illegal'

The EU launches legal action against the UK government over a minister's plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland.

The EU launches legal action against the UK government over its plan to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade deal for Northern Ireland.

Also in the programme: rebuilding shattered lives in Ukraine; and scientists establish the origins of the Black Death.

(Picture: An EU flag flies outside the UK parliament in London, Britain, 15 June 2022. Credit: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

Today 20:06GMT
Hopes fade for civilians trapped in Severodonetsk

16/06/2022 13:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

