Hopes fade for civilians trapped in Severodonetsk

Will the proposed humanitarian corridor from the city of Severodonetsk be successful? And the Dutch Minister of Defence, discusses todays NATO meeting on Ukraine.

Also on the programme the European Commission is launching further legal proceedings against Britain, in response to the UK government’s plans to unilaterally scrap elements of the Brexit agreement that dealt with Northern Ireland. And we hear about the newly discovered, supermassive black hole; which is eating up mass at the rate of one planet Earth every second.

(Picture: Refugees in Mariupol. Credit: EPA: Ilnitsky)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

The battle for Lysychansk

15/06/2022 20:06 GMT

