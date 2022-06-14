Main content

The battle for Lysychansk

Ukraine still holds Lysychansk, Severodonetsk's twin city on higher ground on the western bank of the river.

Also in the programme: Biden confirms Middle East visit; and Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant closes.

(Picture: An unexploded shell from a multiple rocket launch system is seen stuck in the ground, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Credit: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

