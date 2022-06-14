As Russia tightens its grip on parts of Eastern Ukraine - we have a special report on the civilians forced to escape. Also on the programme, the UK Supreme Court has ruled that a plane carrying asylum-seekers, who crossed the English channel illegally, can fly to Rwanda, as planned, today. And, a new report has found that someone living in the world's most polluted city - Delhi - can have their life expectancy shortened by up to ten years

(Photo: Smoke rises after a military strike on a compound of Sievierodonets's Azot Chemical Plant. 10/06/2022 Reuters)