Main content

UK to ditch part of Brexit deal with EU

The British government has insisted that its plans to change the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland unilaterally are within international law.

The British government has insisted that its plans to change the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland unilaterally are within international law.

Also in the programme: the January 6th hearings in the US continue; and the Milky Way mapped.

(Picture: A "no entry" sign is seen near the Stormont Parliament Buildings on the day Britain is expected to publish a bill to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia threatens to encircle Severodonetsk in the east of Ukraine

Next

14/06/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.