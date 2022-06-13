The British government has insisted that its plans to change the post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland unilaterally are within international law.

Also in the programme: the January 6th hearings in the US continue; and the Milky Way mapped.

(Picture: A "no entry" sign is seen near the Stormont Parliament Buildings on the day Britain is expected to publish a bill to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Credit: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)