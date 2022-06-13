Main content

Russia threatens to encircle Severodonetsk in the east of Ukraine

Former President Poroshenko tells us that Ukraine needs more weapons from the West.

Also on the programme, fears increase that Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira, the missing journalist and the expert on Brazil's indigenous people, are dead. And an ambitious project to map the milky way, the Gaia project, has released its latest findings. We hear from the European Space Agency.

(Photo: Severodonetsk and its twin city Lysychansk. Credit: Reuters)

