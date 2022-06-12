US lawmakers across the political spectrum have agreed new proposals on gun controls. We speak to a leading gun control activist who led the March for our Lives protests across the US on 11th June. David Hogg says it is only a first step, but a significant one.

Also on the programme: a Ukrainian wheelchair user tells us how he is no longer able to provide help to people in his town, Serverodonetsk, as fierce fighting continues there; and our Russia editor pays a visit to one of Russia’s newly opened, rebranded McDonald restaurants.

Photo: A woman hugs her child as they take part in a "March for our Lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello