A ‘first step’ towards US gun control

A cross-party group of US Senators reach a deal aimed at restricting gun ownership

US lawmakers across the political spectrum have agreed new proposals on gun controls. We speak to a leading gun control activist who led the March for our Lives protests across the US on 11th June. David Hogg says it is only a first step, but a significant one.

Also on the programme: a Ukrainian wheelchair user tells us how he is no longer able to provide help to people in his town, Serverodonetsk, as fierce fighting continues there; and our Russia editor pays a visit to one of Russia’s newly opened, rebranded McDonald restaurants.

Photo: A woman hugs her child as they take part in a "March for our Lives" rally for gun control in Parkland, Florida Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Russian offensive continues in eastern Ukraine

13/06/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

