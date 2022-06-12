Main content
Russian offensive continues in eastern Ukraine
Some people are refusing to leave the city of Severodonetsk.
Russian forces are tightening their grip on the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. We hear from a former resident whose neighbours are refusing to leave.
Also in the programme: votes are being cast in parliamentary elections in France; and an African conservationist explains why he is opposed to British plans to ban big game trophy-hunting imports.
(Photo: Smoke and dirt rise from shelling in the city of Severodonetsk. Credit: Getty Images.)
Today 12:06GMT
