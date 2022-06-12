Some people are refusing to leave the city of Severodonetsk.

Russian forces are tightening their grip on the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. We hear from a former resident whose neighbours are refusing to leave.

Also in the programme: votes are being cast in parliamentary elections in France; and an African conservationist explains why he is opposed to British plans to ban big game trophy-hunting imports.

(Photo: Smoke and dirt rise from shelling in the city of Severodonetsk. Credit: Getty Images.)