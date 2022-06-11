Main content

Protests in US against gun violence

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Thousands of protesters are marching in cities across America demanding a reform of gun laws. President Biden told the marchers they should make it an election issue.

Also in the programme: Syria has confirmed that an air strike it blames on Israel has caused major damage at Damascus Airport; and we hear why not everyone in the eastern Ukrainian battle zone resents the presence of the Russians.

Ukraine says it needs more ammunition

12/06/2022 12:06 GMT

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.