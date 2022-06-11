Ukrainian troops are under relentless bombardment as Russian forces attempt to take control of the whole of the Donbas. We hear from the head of Severodonetsk's Civil Military Administration who says intense street-to-street fighting is ongoing and water supply problems are making life very difficult for the remaining civilians.

Also on the programme: the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens hitting homes, hospitals, and schools; and can Germany's recent surge in rail travel be sustained?

(Photo: A Ukrainian service member shoots from a machine gun at a position on the front line, in the Donetsk region. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)