Main content

Ukraine says it needs more ammunition

Ukraine engages in intense artillery battles with Russian forces

Ukrainian troops are under relentless bombardment as Russian forces attempt to take control of the whole of the Donbas. We hear from the head of Severodonetsk's Civil Military Administration who says intense street-to-street fighting is ongoing and water supply problems are making life very difficult for the remaining civilians.

Also on the programme: the economic crisis in Sri Lanka deepens hitting homes, hospitals, and schools; and can Germany's recent surge in rail travel be sustained?

(Photo: A Ukrainian service member shoots from a machine gun at a position on the front line, in the Donetsk region. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Outrage mounts at death sentences given to soldiers captured in Ukraine

Next

11/06/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.