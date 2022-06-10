As the US Congress hears new testimony on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, we ask how Republicans feel about the hearings and the charge that Donald Trump incited the mob

As the US Congress hears new testimony on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, we ask how Republicans feel about the hearings and the charge that Donald Trump incited the mob.

Also in the programme: the hard left promises to fight back in Sunday's parliamentary elections in France; and does farming as we know it have to end if we are to save the planet and feed the world? We hear a radical agenda from an environmental activist.

(Image: former U.S President Donald Trump is seen on video during the hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022 / Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)