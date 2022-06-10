Main content

Carnage at the Capitol

As the US Congress hears new testimony on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, we ask how Republicans feel about the hearings and the charge that Donald Trump incited the mob

As the US Congress hears new testimony on the January 6th storming of the Capitol, we ask how Republicans feel about the hearings and the charge that Donald Trump incited the mob.

Also in the programme: the hard left promises to fight back in Sunday's parliamentary elections in France; and does farming as we know it have to end if we are to save the planet and feed the world? We hear a radical agenda from an environmental activist.

(Image: former U.S President Donald Trump is seen on video during the hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 9, 2022 / Credit: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

The public hearing on the January 6th riot in Washington opens

Next

10/06/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.