The public hearing on the January 6th riot in Washington opens

They will aim to show evidence that Donald Trump led a campaign to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Also on the programme; two Britons and a Moroccan captured by Russia fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death. And journalist Jonathan Freedland tells the extraordinary story of the man who escaped from Auschwitz to tell the world about the Nazi death camps.

(Picture: Trump supporters outside the Capitol during the 6 January riot. Credit: Getty)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, East and Southern Africa, Online, Americas and the Caribbean & UK DAB/Freeview only

Ukraine says up to 200 soldiers dying a day

10/06/2022 13:06 GMT

