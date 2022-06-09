Main content

Ukraine says up to 200 soldiers dying a day

President Zelensky's top advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak on the cost of battle; the shape of victory and how to get food from Ukraine's southern ports.

President Zelensky's top advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak talks to Newshour about the cost of battle, the shape of victory, and how to get urgently needed food exports out of Ukraine's Black Sea Ports. We also hear from Russia's ambassador to the UN.

Also in the programme: the US House of Representatives is about to go public with its investigation into the storming of the Capitol on January 6th, 2021; and Europe's largest predator dinosaur turns up in England.

(Image: a Ukrainian service member on the front line in the Donbas region of Ukraine June 5, 2022; Credit: Reuters / Gleb Garanich)

