Main content

Will Russia ease blockade of Ukrainian grain shipments?

Mediator Turkey describes "stalemate" in talks

The United Nations Secretary General has warned that the war in Ukraine threatens to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution around the world. The Russian foreign minister was in Turkey today to discuss ways of resuming Ukrainian grain exports.

Also on the programme: a doctor tells Congress about the horror of dealing with the shooting at a Texas elementary school last month; and we pay tribute to the Anglo-Portuguese artist Paula Rego who's died aged 87. She painted women in a whole new way - considered groundbreaking at the time.

(Photo: A man shows grains of the wheat in his palms Credit: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI)

