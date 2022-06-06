Main content
Russia denies creating global food crisis
Millions of tonnes of grain are stuck in Ukrainian ports, unable to be exported.
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a global food prices. He has been holding talks in Turkey on how to get Ukrainian wheat moving out of its ports. We get a response from the UN Food and Agriculture economist and grain expert Erin Collier.
Also in the programme; we go to Berlin, where one person has been killed and at least a dozen more injured after a car drove into a crowd on a busy street. And former football governors Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on trial for fraud and corruption.
(Photo: grain stuck in a Ukrainian port; Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service Australasia, East and Southern Africa, Online, Americas and the Caribbean & UK DAB/Freeview only
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service Australasia, East and Southern Africa, Online, Americas and the Caribbean & UK DAB/Freeview only