Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has denied that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a global food prices. He has been holding talks in Turkey on how to get Ukrainian wheat moving out of its ports. We get a response from the UN Food and Agriculture economist and grain expert Erin Collier.

Also in the programme; we go to Berlin, where one person has been killed and at least a dozen more injured after a car drove into a crowd on a busy street. And former football governors Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini on trial for fraud and corruption.

(Photo: grain stuck in a Ukrainian port; Credit: Reuters)