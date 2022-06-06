This rare royal visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo marks a new direction for the Belgian monarchy as it examines its role in past atrocities carried out against the Congolese people. We hear from the king's aunt, Princess Esmeralda.

Also on the programme: the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, hits out at allegations of collusion with Russia; and an interview with Steve Reich, one of the most influential names in music in the United States.

(Photo: Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi welcomes Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde upon their arrival at the international airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo Credit: REUTERS/ Justin Makangara)