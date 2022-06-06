Main content
British PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote
The vote was brought by his own party. Mr Johnson received the support of 211 Conservative MPs, with 148 voting against him.
The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a vote of confidence brought by his own party. Mr Johnson received the support of 211 Conservative MPs, with 148 voting against him - not enough to force him to stand down. Under the current rules of his party, he cannot be challenged in a leadership vote again for 12 months.
But what counts as victory? What does he have to do to end the sniping and the speculation?
Also on the programme- one of the rarest ancient violins comes up for auction. We'll hear from the last person to play it.
(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Getty)
