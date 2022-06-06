The vote was brought by his own party. Mr Johnson received the support of 211 Conservative MPs, with 148 voting against him.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has won a vote of confidence brought by his own party. Mr Johnson received the support of 211 Conservative MPs, with 148 voting against him - not enough to force him to stand down. Under the current rules of his party, he cannot be challenged in a leadership vote again for 12 months.

But what counts as victory? What does he have to do to end the sniping and the speculation?

Also on the programme- one of the rarest ancient violins comes up for auction. We'll hear from the last person to play it.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Getty)