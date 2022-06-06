If he loses, he will be forced to stand down

A vote of confidence in Boris Johnson will be held by Conservative MPs this evening, London time. The vote was triggered after at least 54 Conservative MPs asked for it. Mr Johnson will have to secure at least 180 votes from his MPs to stay on as Prime Minister. We speak to one Conservative who will vote against Mr Johnson: John Baron.

Also in the programme: Growing anger in the Islamic world about comments made by senior spokeswoman for India’s governing BJP; and how does the geopolitical climate affect the fight against climate change?

(Photo: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee’s celebration in London).