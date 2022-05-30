Russia has carried out missile strikes in at least two Ukrainian cities, as heavy fighting continues in the east of the country.

Also on the programme, a huge fire has engulfed a container depot in Bangladesh, killing at least thirty-four people and injuring hundreds of others. And, people in Britain are holding street parties on the last day of national celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth's seventy years as monarch.

(Photo: Russia"s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv 05/06/2022 Reuters)