Missile strikes return to Kyiv
Russians strike Kyiv as Eastern offensive continues
Russia has carried out missile strikes in at least two Ukrainian cities, as heavy fighting continues in the east of the country.
Also on the programme, a huge fire has engulfed a container depot in Bangladesh, killing at least thirty-four people and injuring hundreds of others. And, people in Britain are holding street parties on the last day of national celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth's seventy years as monarch.
(Photo: Russia"s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv 05/06/2022 Reuters)
Today 12:06GMT
