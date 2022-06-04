Main content

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party

We go to Buckingham Palace for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Also on the programme, a new security law in Hong Kong stops people gathering to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre. And Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused "enemies" of Iran of stirring up unrest to try to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

(Photo: Concertgoers making their way towards Buckingham Palace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

