We go to Buckingham Palace for a star-studded concert marking Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Also on the programme, a new security law in Hong Kong stops people gathering to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre. And Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused "enemies" of Iran of stirring up unrest to try to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

(Photo: Concertgoers making their way towards Buckingham Palace Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)