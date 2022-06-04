The future of Hong Kong's annual vigil to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre is in doubt after this year's gathering was banned.

Also on the programme, after 100 days of war, Ukrainian officials say Russia has been blowing up bridges west of the city of Severodonetsk to stop Ukraine sending reinforcements there. And, Christmas in June? A country music writer in the US is suing Mariah Carey over her hit song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

(Photo: 33rd anniversary of the crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations at Beijing"s Tiananmen Square, in Hong Kong 04/06/2022 Reuters)