Ukraine: UN warns of dire humanitarian consequences

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

UN agencies meeting in Geneva, 100 days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have issued dire warnings about the war's consequences both for Ukraine and the world. Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports has also been blamed for causing - at least in part - the worldwide rise in food prices. We have an interview with the UN's Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, who says he hopes negotiations on the resumption of food exports from Ukraine would help ease the pressure on the rest of the world. And the new US ambassador to Kyiv tells us it's not just Ukraine that's affected by the war.

Also in the programme: A religious service of thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne but the Queen was absent; and the re-writing of a tall story - why do giraffes have such long necks?

(Photo: Iryna Abramov, from Bucha, Ukraine, whose husband was killed by Russians. Credit: BBC)

