Main content

100 days of war in Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine began on 24 February

The war in Ukraine marks its 100th day today. President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised the Ukrainian resistance, which he says will win the war. Fighting continues in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, which is now largely under the control of Russian troops. We have an extended interview with the new US ambassador to the country, Bridget Brink, about the course of the war and what more Washington needs to do to help.

Also in the programme: why so many police officers in Kenya are taking their own lives; and how one Australian grasshopper species has dispensed with the need for males.

(Photo: Homes have been badly damaged in strikes on cities such as Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine. Credit: Getty).

