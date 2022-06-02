Main content

Pomp and pageantry at UK Jubilee celebrations

The UK has started celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. Today was the first day of four days of festivities to commemorate the occasion.

We look back at previous jubilees and ask how much interest there is in this one from a Commonwealth country that wants to break its links with the crown.

Also in the programme: A two-month extension to the ceasefire is now in effect in Yemen, but a human rights activist tells us the process is only just beginning; the UN accepts the Turkish government's request to change the international name of the country to Türkiye; we look at the impact of Russian disinformation on the course of the war in Ukraine.

(Photo shows Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, her son and heir, watching the Trooping of the Colour ceremony from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Credit: BBC)

