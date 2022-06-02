Main content
Queen watches Jubilee flypast
The Queen watched from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
Thousands of people have turned out in central London as celebrations begin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee; also, the UN has announced an extension of a two-month long ceasefire in Yemen; and fears of yet another wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
(Photo: Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 13:06GMTBBC World Service