Queen watches Jubilee flypast

The Queen watched from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Thousands of people have turned out in central London as celebrations begin for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee; also, the UN has announced an extension of a two-month long ceasefire in Yemen; and fears of yet another wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

(Photo: Queen Elizabeth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

