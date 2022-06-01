Jurors in the multi-million dollar trial of the actors Jonny Depp and Amber Heard have found Ms Heard guilty of defamation. Also in the programme, Russia has accused the US of pouring oil on the fire with its decision to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems, superior to ones Moscow has. And, delighted Ukrainians are welcomed to Glasgow to watch their national team play Scotland.

(Photo: Jury deliberations in Depp v. Heard defamation case continue in Fairfax, Virginia. 01/06/2022 Reuters)