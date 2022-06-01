Main content

US to provide advanced rockets to Ukraine

The Kremlin has accused the US of pouring oil on the fire with its decision to provide Ukraine with advanced rockets.

Also in the programme: the world's largest plant discovered in Australia; and drought on the US west coast.

(Picture: US Soldiers with an American / US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System / HIMARS during exercises. credit: US Military)

