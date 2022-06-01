The Kremlin has accused the US of pouring oil on the fire with its decision to provide Ukraine with advanced rockets.

Also in the programme: the world's largest plant discovered in Australia; and drought on the US west coast.

(Picture: US Soldiers with an American / US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System / HIMARS during exercises. credit: US Military)