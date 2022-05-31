EU leaders say they will block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

Also on the programme, German police raids the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, and an Asian American composer speaks about the rise of hate crime in the United States.

(Picture: A petrol filling station in St. Petersburg, Russia; Credit: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV)