Oil imports from Russia could be cut by up to 90%, but Ukraine says it’s not enough.

Weeks of negotiations among EU member states have yielded a partial ban on oil imports from Russia with Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia remaining exempt from the embargo. We discuss its implications.

Also on the programme; Canada reviews its gun laws following the recent shooting at a school in neighbouring US and is coffee good for you - we take a look at the latest research that says yes!

(Photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at European Union leaders summit; Credit: Johanna Geron/Reuters)