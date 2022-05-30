Main content

EU seek to resolve differences over Russian oil ban

EU leaders seek consensus over proposed ban on imports of Russian oil

European Union leaders gathered in Brussels are struggling to resolve their differences over a proposed ban on imports of Russian oil.

Also on the programme, Moscow is carrying out huge artillery bombardments to try to capture Severodonetsk and gain control of the entire Luhansk region. We speak to a journalist, newly returned from the front line. And, a strange protest of the art world as the Mona Lisa is smeared with cake.

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union leaders summit on Russian oil - Brussels, Belgium 30/05/2022 30/05/2022 Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

31/05/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

