European Union leaders gathered in Brussels are struggling to resolve their differences over a proposed ban on imports of Russian oil.

Also on the programme, Moscow is carrying out huge artillery bombardments to try to capture Severodonetsk and gain control of the entire Luhansk region. We speak to a journalist, newly returned from the front line. And, a strange protest of the art world as the Mona Lisa is smeared with cake.

(Photo: French President Emmanuel Macron attends the European Union leaders summit on Russian oil - Brussels, Belgium 30/05/2022 30/05/2022 Reuters)