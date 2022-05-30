Main content

Russian troops close in on Severodonetsk

Ukraine says Russian troops are closing in on the centre of Severodonetsk -- a key objective in Moscow's offensive to control the whole of the Donbas region.

Ukraine says Russian troops are closing in on the centre of Severodonetsk -- a key objective in Moscow's offensive to control the whole of the Donbas region. We hear from Ukraine's former deputy defence minister.

Also in the programme: Colombia's presidential contenders; and are French crowd control tactics fit for purpose?

(Picture: A shelling hole near a destroyed building in the Zaytseve village of the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022. Credit: EPA/STR)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ukrainian MP urges West to provide more powerful weapons

Next

30/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.