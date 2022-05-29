Main content

Ukrainian MP urges West to provide more powerful weapons

After Russia's ambassador to the UK denies war crimes, we hear from a Ukrainian MP

In a BBC interview, Russia's ambassador to the UK denies war crimes and insists Russia will not use tactical nuclear weapons. We hear from Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, who urges the West to supply her country with more powerful weapons.

Also in the programme: a day of skirmishes between Jews and Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem; and President Biden visits Uvalde, Texas, in an attempt to offer comfort after last week's devastating school massacre.

(Photo: Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: EPA/STR)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

30/05/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

