After Russia's ambassador to the UK denies war crimes, we hear from a Ukrainian MP

In a BBC interview, Russia's ambassador to the UK denies war crimes and insists Russia will not use tactical nuclear weapons. We hear from Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik, who urges the West to supply her country with more powerful weapons.

Also in the programme: a day of skirmishes between Jews and Palestinians in the Old City of Jerusalem; and President Biden visits Uvalde, Texas, in an attempt to offer comfort after last week's devastating school massacre.

(Photo: Ukrainian servicemen in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Credit: EPA/STR)