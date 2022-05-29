Main content

Russian ambassador to UK denies Ukraine war crimes

Does the Russian ambassador in London accept that the war has already exacted a terrible price?

The Russian ambassador to UK, Andrei Kelin, denies allegations that his country has committed war crimes in its conflict in Ukraine.

Intense fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine between Russian and Ukrainian troops. The governor of one region has described the Russian attacks as relentless.

Also in the programme: there are clashes in Jerusalem ahead of a march by Israeli nationalists; and why did one of the major sporting events of the calendar descend into chaos?

(Photo shows Andrei Kelin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

29/05/2022 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

