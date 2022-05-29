Does the Russian ambassador in London accept that the war has already exacted a terrible price?

The Russian ambassador to UK, Andrei Kelin, denies allegations that his country has committed war crimes in its conflict in Ukraine.

Intense fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine between Russian and Ukrainian troops. The governor of one region has described the Russian attacks as relentless.

Also in the programme: there are clashes in Jerusalem ahead of a march by Israeli nationalists; and why did one of the major sporting events of the calendar descend into chaos?

(Photo shows Andrei Kelin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UK. Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC)