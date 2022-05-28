Main content

Country musicians pull out of NRA meeting

Several chart-topping country musicians have pulled out of the NRA's annual meeting

Several chart-topping musicians have pulled out of this weekend's National Rifle Association annual meeting in Texas, following Tuesday's tragic shooting at a school in the state. Country music veteran Larry Gatlin tells the BBC why he pulled out of the meeting, and how he thinks the NRA is getting it wrong on background checks.

Also in the programme, a group of German judges are in Peru to assess whether German companies' carbon emissions could be partially responsible for environmental damage in the Cordillera Blanca mountain range.

(Picture: a banner for the NRA annual meeting in Houston, Texas. Credit: Getty Images)

